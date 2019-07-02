Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr. discuss Butler trade

Josh Richardson's time with the Miami Heat has reportedly come to an unexpected end with the four-team sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, but there are no hard feelings from the four-year veteran.

"I was taken off guard," Richardson told WPLG Local 10 News Sports Director Will Manso, of his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. "Once I talked to coach, I was really excited ... I don't know if I'd be in the NBA if the Heat hadn't drafted me and given me a chance. I’ll forever be grateful."

Only on @WPLGLocal10 at 11pm. I chatted with the Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr tonight about the wild weekend that included the trade of Josh Richardson and the addition of Jimmy Butler. I also talked to J-Rich about the trade. (Thread coming with quotes)... pic.twitter.com/1wWdJ4rqOm — Will Manso (@WillManso) July 3, 2019

Manso also interviewed Derrick Jones Jr. -- who was reportedly included in an unsuccessful three-team version of the trade -- and Bam Adebayo who are adjusting to an on-the-fly roster revamp that ultimately also included Hassan Whiteside moving to Portland with Meyers Leonard incoming.

Per Manso:

DJJ told me he really thought he was traded for a moment: “I saw my name so yeah I was worried. But at the end of the day I’m not going anywhere. I love it here and they love me here.” He added on Butler, “We lost one of our brothers. We gained an all-star caliber player.”

Adebayo mentioned being with Richardson as the swingman found out he'd been dealt, which proved bittersweet even as Whiteside's exit clears a path for Adebayo to build further upon a strong finish to his second season with the Heat. After the All-Star break, the 6-foot-10 big averaged 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in just 26.0 minutes across 26 games.