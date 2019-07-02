Around The League
Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr. discuss Butler trade

From NBA.com Staff

Jul 2, 2019 11:19 PM ET

Josh Richardson is leaving former teammate Bam Adebayo after being sent to Philadelphia in a four-team deal.

Josh Richardson's time with the Miami Heat has reportedly come to an unexpected end with the four-team sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler, but there are no hard feelings from the four-year veteran.

"I was taken off guard," Richardson told WPLG Local 10 News Sports Director Will Manso, of his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. "Once I talked to coach, I was really excited ... I don't know if I'd be in the NBA if the Heat hadn't drafted me and given me a chance. I’ll forever be grateful."

Manso also interviewed Derrick Jones Jr. -- who was reportedly included in an unsuccessful three-team version of the trade -- and Bam Adebayo who are adjusting to an on-the-fly roster revamp that ultimately also included Hassan Whiteside moving to Portland with Meyers Leonard incoming.

Per Manso:

DJJ told me he really thought he was traded for a moment: “I saw my name so yeah I was worried.  But at the end of the day I’m not going anywhere.  I love it here and they love me here.”  He added on Butler, “We lost one of our brothers.  We gained an all-star caliber player.”

Adebayo mentioned being with Richardson as the swingman found out he'd been dealt, which proved bittersweet even as Whiteside's exit clears a path for Adebayo to build further upon a strong finish to his second season with the Heat. After the All-Star break, the 6-foot-10 big averaged 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in just 26.0 minutes across 26 games.

