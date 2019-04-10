Reports: Suns reach deal with Bower to become Senior VP of Basketball Operations

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal with Jeff Bowers to become the team's Senior VP of Basketball Operations, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and John Gambadoro of Phoenix's 98.7 FM.

Jeff Bower has agreed to a deal to become the Senior VP of Basketball Operations with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell ESPN. Bower has been to the playoffs as a GM with Detroit and New Orleans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2019

Bower has 11 seasons of NBA general manager experience, most recently serving as GM for the Detroit Pistons from 2014-18. Prior to Detroit, Bower spent over a decade with the Hornets franchise serving as an assistant coach from 1999 to 2004, GM from 2005 to 2010, and coach for 73 games during the 2009-10 season.

Bower also served as the head coach of Marist College for the 2013-14 season.

Current Suns GM James Jones could still have a presence in the new Phoenix front office, according to Wojnarowski.

The Suns finished the 2018-19 season with the second-worst record in the league at 19-63. This was the ninth-straight season the Suns have missed the playoffs.