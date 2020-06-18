Pistons hire Troy Weaver as new GM

The Detroit Pistons have filled their general manager vacancy by hiring an executive from the Western Conference.

The Pistons announced on Thursday they have have hired Troy Weaver to become the team’s new GM. Weaver had served as vice president and assistant GM for the Thunder since 2008. He was promoted to VP of basketball operations before the 2017-18 season.

“Troy is an outstanding executive with an exceptional track record for identifying and developing talent,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement. “In talking with Troy, he’s got both the skill and temperament to lead, and the confidence and creativity to work collaboratively with others. We’re excited for him to take the reins as General Manager of the Pistons at this important moment. Ed [Stefanski] and the team have done excellent work creating flexibility with our roster and establishing a clear direction. Troy comes aboard to help take us to the next level.”

Before that, Weaver was player personnel director for the Utah Jazz in 2007-08 before spending three seasons (2004-07) as the Jazz’s head scout. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Weaver is the fourth OKC executive under Sam Presti to leave for a GM job, a list that includes Rich Cho, Rob Hennigan and Michael Winger.

“It’s an honor for me to join a franchise with the history and tradition of the Detroit Pistons,” Weaver said in a statement. “I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level. We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”

The Pistons and Troy Weaver have agreed on a deal to be the team’s new general manager, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Weaver is the Vice President of basketball operations for the Oklahoma City Thunder — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 18, 2020

Stefanski, a senior advisor to Gores, has been running basketball operations for the Pistons and will remain as the team’s top basketball executive.

The GM spot for the Pistons has been vacant since the team overhauled its front office two years ago. Stan Van Gundy had been the team’s coach and team president, with Jeff Bower serving as GM. After the Pistons moved on from Van Gundy in 2018, Stefanski took over the front office and Dwane Casey became the coach.

Weaver's key role in Oklahoma City's strong history of player personnel decisions made him one of favorites from start of this search. Weaver is the fourth OKC executive under Sam Presti to leave for a GM job, including Rich Cho, Rob Hennigan and Michael Winger. https://t.co/pZIZAJaekM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2020

Detroit hired Malik Rose as an assistant general manager in 2018, but there has been no official GM.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.