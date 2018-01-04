Watch: Swanigan, Baldwin IV Make Progress In G League Play

With the Portland Trail Blazers currently having two players under contract getting big minutes in the G League, it makes sense to check in every now and then to see just how those players are faring in the NBA’s minor league.

• Trail Blazers rookie forward Caleb Swanigan has played in three games, all starts, with the Canton Charge since being assigned to the G League on December 26. Swanigan, selected with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging a double-double of 18.3 points and 11.7 rebounds while also adding 2.3 assists in 31.8 minutes per game. The 6-9 forward out of Purdue is shooting 57 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and 71 percent from the line for the Charge, a team that has gone 0-3 since Swanigan joined the team.

While his team might not have secured the victory, Swanigan more than did his part in Canton’s most recent game, a 128-126 loss to the Wisconsin Herd on January 3. Listed as the Charge’s starting center, Swanigan scored a team-high 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 shooting from three and 8-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. Swanigan also tallied 15 rebounds, seven of those coming on the offensive end, five assists and a block before fouling out in 35 minutes.

Canton’s next game is on Friday, January 5 versus the Westchester Knicks at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on Facebook if you’d like to see Swanigan in action.

• Trail Blazers two-way player Wade Baldwin IV, who was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 17th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, underwent surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb on Oct. 25. But the 6-2 point guard out of Vanderbilt has since returned from injury to appear in seven games, six of those being starts, for the Texas Legends.

Through seven games, Baldwin IV is averaging 19.6 points on 40 percent shooting from the field, 19 percent shooting from three and 79 percent shooting from the line, 4.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game. The Legends are 5-2 and have won their last three games since Baldwin IV was assigned to the team on December 6. He put up 26 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 35 minutes in the Legends’ 128-110 victory versus the Agua Caliente Clippers on December 30.

Baldwin IV’s and the Legends are scheduled to face the Iowa Wolves January 6 at 5:30 p.m. That game can be streamed live on Twitch.