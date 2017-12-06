Trail Blazers Transfer Wade Baldwin IV To NBA G League's Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 6, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have transferred guard Wade Baldwin IV to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

A two-way roster player signed on Oct. 19, Baldwin IV underwent successful surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right thumb on Oct. 25.

Baldwin IV averaged 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 12.3 minutes in 33 games (one start) during his rookie 2016-17 season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Vanderbilt, Baldwin IV (6-4, 200) posted averages of 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.33 steals and 28.2 minutes in 33 games (22 starts) with the NBA G League’s Iowa Energy last season.