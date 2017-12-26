Trail Blazers Assign Caleb Swanigan To Canton Charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (Dec. 26, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned rookie forward Caleb Swanigan to the Canton Charge of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

In 15 games (three starts) with the Trail Blazers this season, Swanigan (6-9, 250) is averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 8.9 minutes

The Trail Blazers selected Swanigan, 20, out of Purdue with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.