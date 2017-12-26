Photo / Bruce Ely

Trail Blazers Assign Caleb Swanigan To Canton Charge

Posted: Dec 26, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (Dec. 26, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned rookie forward Caleb Swanigan to the Canton Charge of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.  

In 15 games (three starts) with the Trail Blazers this season, Swanigan (6-9, 250) is averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 8.9 minutes

The Trail Blazers selected Swanigan, 20, out of Purdue with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. 

Tags
Swanigan, Caleb, Trail Blazers

Related Content

Swanigan, Caleb

Trail Blazers