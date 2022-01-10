Preview: Wizards face Thunder Tuesday night in D.C.

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Thunder on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, the first of eight-straight and 13-of-16 home games for Washington. The team is coming off a two-point win over the Magic on Sunday night while Oklahoma City enters have lost four in a row.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS THUNDER G Spencer Dinwiddie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander G Bradley Beal Josh Giddey F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Luguentz Dort F Kyle Kuzma Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Daniel Gafford Derrick Favors

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS THUNDER PPG Beal (24.0) Gilgeous-Alexander (21.9) RPG Kuzma (8.7) Giddey (7.5) APG Beal (6.4) Giddey (6.4)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)



THUNDER :

Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols – out)

Kenrich Williams (health and safety protocols – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)



THUNDER:

95-99 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

105-135 (L) vs. MIN(BOX SCORE)

90-98 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

86-95 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

95-80 (W) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.