Preview: Wizards face Thunder Tuesday night in D.C.

Posted: Jan 10, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Thunder on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, the first of eight-straight and 13-of-16 home games for Washington. The team is coming off a two-point win over the Magic on Sunday night while Oklahoma City enters have lost four in a row.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS THUNDER
G Spencer Dinwiddie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G Bradley Beal Josh Giddey
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Luguentz Dort
F Kyle Kuzma Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
C Daniel Gafford Derrick Favors
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS THUNDER
PPG Beal (24.0) Gilgeous-Alexander (21.9)
RPG Kuzma (8.7) Giddey (7.5)
APG Beal (6.4) Giddey (6.4)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)

THUNDER :
Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols – out)
Kenrich Williams (health and safety protocols – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

THUNDER:
95-99 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
105-135 (L) vs. MIN(BOX SCORE)
90-98 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
86-95 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
95-80 (W) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
