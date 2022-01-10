Preview: Wizards face Thunder Tuesday night in D.C.
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards host the Thunder on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, the first of eight-straight and 13-of-16 home games for Washington. The team is coming off a two-point win over the Magic on Sunday night while Oklahoma City enters have lost four in a row.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|THUNDER
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Josh Giddey
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Luguentz Dort
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Derrick Favors
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|THUNDER
|PPG
|Beal (24.0)
|Gilgeous-Alexander (21.9)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.7)
|Giddey (7.5)
|APG
|Beal (6.4)
|Giddey (6.4)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
THUNDER :
Isaiah Roby (health and safety protocols – out)
Kenrich Williams (health and safety protocols – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
THUNDER:
95-99 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
105-135 (L) vs. MIN(BOX SCORE)
90-98 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
86-95 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
95-80 (W) vs. NYK (BOX SCORE)
NEXT UP: