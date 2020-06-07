Wizards FAQs: What to know about the NBA’s return plan

On Friday, the NBA and NBPA announced an agreement on a plan to return to game action after a three-month hiatus aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Beginning on July 31 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fl., 22 teams, including the Wizards, will resume play. The NBA and NBPA will continue to negotiate details leading up to the return to play.

Below is everything you need to know about the NBA’s return, the Wizards’ outlook and preparations, how to follow and more. This list of FAQs will be updated as more information is made available.

When will official game action resume?

The league has set a tentative start date of July 31 for the official resumption of what it is calling “seeding games” leading up to the NBA Playoffs.

How is the remaining schedule structured?

The 22 teams in attendance will all play eight seeding games beginning on July 31. At the conclusion of those games, which will likely take between 2-3 weeks, the top eight teams in each conference will advance to the NBA Playoffs. The league added one twist to allow for extra competition for the spot in each conference.

According to the league announcement: “If the team with the eighth-best combined record in its conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined record in the same conference, then the team with the eighth-best record would earn the eighth playoff seed.”

“If the team with the eighth-best combined record in its conference (Team A) is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined record in the same conference (Team B), then Teams A and B would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed. To earn the eighth playoff seed, Team A would need to defeat Team B once and Team B would need to defeat Team A two games in a row.”

Once the top eight seeds in each conference are determined, the league will proceed to a traditional 16-team, two-conference playoff format with four best-of-seven rounds, concluding with the NBA Finals. The schedule is such that a possible Game 7 of the NBA Finals would take place no later than October 12, but could be moved up depending on the results of prior rounds.

What other teams are returning to play?

Of the 22 teams returning to action, 13 come from the Western Conference and nine from the East. To qualify, teams had to be within six games of the eighth seed at the time play was suspended in March.

Eastern Conference: Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards

Western Conference: Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns

What do the Wizards have to do to qualify for the playoffs?

The Wizards (24-40) are currently 5.5 games back of the Orlando Magic (30-35) for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Washington needs to get within four games of Orlando by the end of the eight seeding games to trigger a play-in series against the Magic. In other words, the Wizards must close a 1.5 game gap in the standings and then win the double-elimination series to secure the eighth seed.

How does the NBA’s return to play impact the offseason schedule?

In addition to the remainder of the season’s schedule, the league announced a number of key offseason dates that were delayed due to the hiatus, including the NBA Draft Lottery, the NBA Draft and a tip-off date for the 2020-21 season.

According to the league announcement: “If, as tentatively scheduled, the season resumes on July 31, then the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery would be rescheduled for Aug. 25, the 2020 NBA Draft would be held on Oct. 15 and the 2020-21 NBA regular season would likely begin on Dec. 1, 2020.”

How does the new format impact the NBA Draft Lottery?

According to the league announcement: “The 14 NBA Lottery teams would be the eight teams that do not participate in the restart and the six teams that participate in the restart but do not qualify for the playoffs. These teams would be seeded in the lottery and assigned odds based on their records through games of March 11. The 16 playoff teams would draft in inverse order of their combined records across regular-season games and seeding games.”

No team in attendance in Orlando will see their lottery odds improve based on how they play in the seeding games. Based on the current standings, the Wizards will likely be either the 9th or 10th best odds if they do not qualify for the playoffs and the 15th best odds if they qualify for the playoffs.

What is the league doing to keep the environment safe for those in attendance?

According the league announcement: “The NBA is working to finalize a comprehensive season restart plan with the National Basketball Players Association. The NBA and the NBPA are working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and mitigate the risk related to COVID-19, including a regular testing protocol and stringent safety practices.”

Why Orlando?

The remainder of the season will be conducted in its entirety at Walt Disney World Resort, a private campus environment that allows players and staff and enclosed setting for all their games, practices, housing and recreation for however long their team is competing. The campus environment is intended to minimize risks related to COVID-19.

Ticket information

The remainder of the NBA season will be closed to the public. All information related to Wizards season tickets, partial plans, group tickets, individual game tickets and more can be found HERE.