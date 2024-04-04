Wizards Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night April 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will celebrate and show their appreciation to their loyal and dedicated fanbase on Fan Appreciation Night presented by Michelob ULTRA on Friday, April 12, at 7:00 p.m. when the Chicago Bulls come to Capital One Arena.

All fans in attendance will take home a Wizards Boundary Stones City Edition t-shirt. Prior to the start of the game, forward Kyle Kuzma will address the crowd. In addition, the team will present the 2023-24 Dr. E.B. Henderson Award in a pregame ceremony. The team award, introduced during the 2021-22 season, recognizes a Wizards player for their work in the community.

Throughout the game, fans will have the chance to take home a variety of prizes and giveaways and those in attendance will be entertained with a halftime performance that includes the Wizards Dancers, Wizdom, Wiz Kids, and 202 Crew Dunkers.

To continue their appreciation to fans, the team will offer a variety of specials and discounts. Fans can enjoy a $3 gameday special on select food items at concession stands. Items include hot dogs, a small popcorn, pretzels, and a 16-ounce soda (concession offer is valid where items are sold; one item per person, per transaction, while supplies last). In addition, all regularly priced Wizards merchandise items will be 40% off for that night (offer valid at The Team Store and other Capital One Arena retail locations only).