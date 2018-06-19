The History of the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft

The 2018 NBA Draft is just a day away, and the Wizards will head into Thursday night with a pair of picks at No. 15 overall in the first round and No. 44 overall in the second round. There have been quite a few notable names in recent years at 15, and Washington will hope to add another to the list.

Both in recent years and over history, there has been a wealth of solid NBA pieces selected at No. 15. Of course, the Wizards have been happy with the development of 2015 pick Kelly Oubre Jr., who still figures to have room to grow in the NBA after just his third season, while NBA All-Stars have also been found at 15.

The other main significance of the pick is that it’s located directly out of the lottery (Picks 1-14). That means that in all likelihood, at least one player that’s mocked in the lottery will fall to the 15th pick and become an option for Washington. Check out the lists below to see who’s been picked at 15 and 44 overall through the years, and for more insight into where the Wizards may go with their selections this week, head over to our Mock Draft Roundup.

The last decade of No. 15 overall picks…

2017 POR – Justin Jackson/UNC

2016 DEN – Juan Hernangomez/Spain

2015 ATL (Traded to WAS) – Kelly Oubre Jr./Kansas

2014 ATL – Adreian Payne/Michigan State

2013 MIL – Giannis Antetokoumpo/Greece

2012 PHI – Mo Harkless/St. John’s

2011 IND – Kawhi Leonard/SD St.

2010 MIL – Larry Sanders/VCU

2009 DET – Austin Daye/Gonzaga

2008 PHX – Robin Lopez/Stanford

Notable players selected 15th overall in NBA history (according to the Basketball-Reference Win Shares metric)

Steve Nash in 1996 to PHX

Al Jefferson in 2004 to BOS

Brent Barry in 1995 to DEN

Brad Davis in 1977 to LAL

Mike Mitchell in 1978 to CLE

Matt Harpring in 1998 to ORL

Dell Curry in 1968 to UTA

The last decade of No. 44 overall picks…

2017 NYK – Damyean Dotson/Oregon

2016 ATL – Isaia Cordinier/France

2015 PHX – Andrew Harrison/Kentucky

2014 MIN – Markel Brown/Ok St.

2013 DAL - Mike Muscala/Bucknell

2012 DET - Kim English/Missouri

2011 GSW- Charles Jenkins/Hofstra

2010 MIL – Jerome Jordan/Tulsa

2009 DET – Chase Budinger/Arizona

2008 UTA – Ante Tomic/Croatia