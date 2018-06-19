NBA Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

We're only a few days away from the 2018 NBA Draft! Here's a look at who the Wizards are projected to take this year.

ESPN: Round 1 - G Lonnie Walker, Miami

"Walker didn't have a consistent or efficient freshman season, but his talent, combined with the lack of depth at his position, is keeping him in this range. His youth, strong frame, 6-foot-10½ wingspan and ability to shoot with his feet set or off the dribble make him a candidate to rise as teams search for upside and diamonds in the rough.”

Round 2 – G Rawle Atkins, Arizona

Washington Post: F Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

“This spot could go in a few directions. Smith will be a consideration if he’s on the board, as could Knox and Troy Brown. But Bates-Diop should be able to immediately step in and provide shooting and defense on the wings, plus true size to defend big forwards — something the Wizards need in a bad way.”

Sports Illustrated: Round 1 - F Miles Bridges, Michigan State

“The Wizards could trade down from here and aim to shed salary if there’s nobody they love on the board. It’s also possible a prospect they like falls to them, with Bridges being one of those candidates. Though he’s a tweener, Bridges is a good rebounder and passable jump shooter who has potential to be versatile defensively. The Wizards’ frontcourt stands to get more athletic, and having Bridges in the rotation at forward could enable them to play smaller and faster—and to John Wall’s strengths—much more frequently. He’d be great value here if he slips.”

Round 2 – F/C Omari Spellman, Villanova

”Spellman needs to get in better shape, but is a highly intelligent player with a long frame and deceptive athleticism who has a chance to find an NBA home in the right situation. The draft’s perceived drop-off in role player talent happens somewhere in this range, depending who you ask.”

Yahoo Sports!: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

“Smith is a power guard who measured 6-4 1/2 at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, which is small for a guy who doesn’t create his own shot. But he’s an ace defender and athlete with a high ceiling — hence the rising stock — if not the highest floor. Plus, the 18-year-old has just the right balance of flash and pizzazz to flank Bradley Beal and John Wall.”

CBS Sports: G Lonnie Walker, Miami

" Walker's freshman season didn't get off to a great start -- evidence being how he only averaged 8.1 points in 20.9 minutes per game through Miami's first 15 contests. But the 6-4 freshman averaged 14.0 points in Miami's final five regular-season games to remind NBA scouts why they view him as a strong-framed shooting guard with a future. Yes, he only shot 34.6 percent from 3-point range this season. But, remember, Walker shot 40 percent from beyond the arc two summers ago on the Nike EYBL circuit. So his lower percentage at Miami isn't too concerning and probably has more to do with his teammates than him."

Sporting News: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

“This would be a drop for Gilgeous-Alexander, but it might be a great fit. The Wizards are very short on depth, and while they’d like to see Robert Williams fall here, Gilgeous-Alexander gives the team a combo guard who can play alongside either John Wall or Bradley Beal off the bench.”

NBADraft.net: Round 1 - F Miles Bridges, Michigan State; Round 2 – G Jevon Carter, West Virginia



Bleacher Report: G Lonnie Walker, Miami



The Ringer: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



SB Nation: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



Net Scouts: Round 1 - G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech; Round 2 – G Tony Carr, Penn State



USA Today: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky



Los Angeles Times: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech