2020 NBA Draft Profile: Tyrell Terry

Age: 20

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 175

Wingspan: N/A

Position: Guard

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 32.6 MPG, 44.1% FG, 40.8% 3PT, 89.1% FT

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Strengths: One of the purest shooters in this year’s draft, Terry has been a fast riser on draft boards. He shot 40.8% from deep and 89.1% from the free throw line in his freshman year at Stanford. Terry is a strong ball-handler and playmaker who has the ceiling of other elite, smaller point guards like Stephen Curry and Trae Young. He surprisingly averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, a testament to his toughness and intensity on the floor. The 6’2” guard ranked second in the Pac-12 in transition scoring (4.4 PPG) and fifth in pick-and-roll scoring (4.3 PPG).

Weaknesses: Terry is certainly a smaller guard, and defenses will try to attack him at the next level. He’ll need to get stronger and more physical for the NBA. His lack of size will make it harder for him to finish at the rim. Terry had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.2 to 2.6, a bit concerning for a point guard. He will need to improve his off-hand (left hand) or teams will make him go left.

Quotes (from his NBA Draft combine media interview)

On what he can bring to an NBA team right away: “I think the biggest thing I can bring to a team right away besides my skillset, which is shooting and playmaking, I think I can bring a level of selflessness and a lot of hard work to an NBA roster. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to bring success to an NBA team.”

On what he’s working on: “I’m working on my body…I think the collegiate level and the NBA level are two completely different games…I’m just trying to break down film, learn from other guys…Chris Paul, Trae Young, Steph Curry, just to see what kind of reads they’re making. I see skillsets in my game that are compatible with theirs.”

On surprisingly becoming a one-and-done: “I believe in my abilities to be successful at the next level…My mindset was just seeing how much I’ve improved every single year since my freshman year of high school…I think the biggest thing that’s going to allow me to be successful isn’t my shooting or passing or what not, I think it’s my IQ.”

On what he’s trying to prove from now until the draft (utilizing a video his agency released to teams): “Showing that I’ve been working on my body the last few months. Trying to show teams and the world out there that I’m more athletic than I’m given credit for. A lot of people were doubting that I’d even get a shot at an NBA roster a few months ago, so I took that in the back of my head and worked my butt off all summer.”

Highlights courtesy of Stanford University.