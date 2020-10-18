Wizards 2020 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

With the NBA season concluding, the NBA Draft is the next tentpole event for all 30 NBA teams. The Washington Wizards hold the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Below you will find a list of who experts are projecting the Wizards to take ninth. Washington also holds the Chicago Bulls’ 37th pick as part of the Tomas Satoransky trade from the 2019 offseason.

CBS Sports - Onyeka Okongwu (Center – USC)

The Ringer - Obi Toppin (Forward – Dayton)

Bleacher Report - Onyeka Okongwu (Center – USC)

Yahoo! Sports - Isaac Okoro (Wing - Auburn)

The Athletic ($) - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)

Sports Illustrated - Onyeka Okongwu (Center - USC)

NBADraft.net - Devin Vassell (Wing – Florida State)

Tankathon - Devin Vassell (Wing – Florida State)