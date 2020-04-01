Suns & Mercury Launch “Valley Chatz” Interview Series to Connect Fans with Players and Personalities During Hiatus

In an effort to connect Suns and Mercury fans with their favorite players and personalities during the NBA hiatus, the team has launched a progressive interview series, titled Valley Chatz, which will serve as a platform for players, coaches, alumni and more to share their thoughts directly with hoops fans in a conversational setting.

The Valley Chatz pilot episode, hosted by Tom Leander, will feature Suns General Manager James Jones and Head Coach Monty Williams discussing how, like all of us, they are adjusting to these difficult times along with their families, what the communication with players has been like during the hiatus and the silver linings to having some time off.

“For all of our fans, God bless you guys,” shared Williams. “We’re missing out on basketball but we have each other. We can call, text and pray and be there for one another and that is so important right now.”

Valley Chatz will debut on Friday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. on Suns.com/now as well as FOX Sports Arizona, the team’s exclusive local television station, right before the network re-airs the Suns’ big win over the Atlanta Hawks (originally aired on Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. In the coming weeks, Valley Chatz will air every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on Suns.com/now and FOX Sports Arizona, prior to “Sunsday” at 7 p.m.

As an added bonus, fans are encouraged to check out Suns.com/now to discover the next episode’s guests and submit questions for the conversation, providing a forum to glean insight from Suns and Mercury personalities about the things fans want to hear about. Tom Leander, along with Suns Digital & Content Host and FOX Sports Arizona sideline reporter Lindsey Smith, will lead the conversations with special quests that will provide updates and commentary on a wide array of topics.