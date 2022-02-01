SUNS LEGACY PARTNERS CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY WITH MONTH OF DEDICATED INITIATIVES

“I AM BLACK HISTORY” BLACK HISTORY MONTH MURAL PROJECT

Suns Legacy Partners has teamed up with the Black History Month Mural Project to celebrate Black heroes, icons, activists, athletes and more through artful expression. Last season a mural was created on the West side of Footprint Center and for a consecutive year the same space has received a meaningful makeover depicting the past, present and future of Black history within the organization.

The mural titled, “I AM BLACK HISTORY” will be one of 28 murals throughout the Valley and fans will have the opportunity to take their photo with the mural the rest of the season.

GOLDEN STANDARD AWARDS

Suns Legacy Partners will recognize Black leaders and businesses impacting the Valley and championing change with the Golden Standard Award. Each week in February, the organization will celebrate those promoting equality and excellence during Phoenix Suns home games and Suns social media channels. Each Golden Standard Award winner will receive a grant courtesy of Phoenix Suns Charities to support their organization or to support a philanthropic effort of their choice. To nominate an exemplary local leader of the Black community for the 2023 season, head to Suns.com/BHM to submit your nomination.

NBA X HBCU FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM

This season the NBA and NBA Foundation announced new programs designed to create greater opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students from Historically Black College and Universities (HCBU) and the application has just begun for the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program. The paid fellowship program will partner junior, senior and graduate students from HBCUs with NBA and WNBA teams to provide career development experiences around the business and operations of the game. The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are both participating in the 10-week period this summer. Applications close on February 20. Submissions and more information can be found at NBAFoundation.NBA.com/HBCU-Fellowship.

BLACK EXCELLENCE NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIRSTBANK

On February 25, the Phoenix Suns will host Black Excellence Night presented by FirstBank when the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. The evening will be dedicated to highlighting the voices in the organization, community and country progressing African-Americans. The first 5,000 fans will receive an exclusive Chris Paul bobblehead, the first of a three-bobblehead series for fans to collect this season. Paul, who has been a vocal advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be represented with apparel supporting HBCUs. Vignettes showcasing Black heritage will be played on the arena’s 3,100 square foot scoreboard and halftime will include a live performance from Arizona’s-own rapper Futuristic.

Suns Legacy Partners has teamed up with Scottsdale-based and Black-owned apparel brand Modern Rockstars for a limited edition Black History Month t-shirt that will be only be available in the Team Shop at Footprint Center starting February 10.

Fans can visit Suns.com/BHM for a directory of Black-owned businesses to check out and support here in the Valley. Throughout the month Suns social channels will share posts, videos and calls to action to continue honoring Black History Month.

Check back to Suns.com and Suns social channels for the latest stories on elevating the past, present and future of Black voices.