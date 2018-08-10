Phoenix Suns Announce 2018-19 NBA Season Schedule

The Phoenix Suns open the 2018-19 NBA season at home with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The contest is scheduled to feature the regular season debut of the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Suns’ Deandre Ayton, and third overall pick, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, in a matchup that will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at noon. Download the Official Suns Mobile App and create an account, follow the team on social media or sign up for the “In the Post” newsletter at Suns.com for a chance to purchase early.

The Suns’ home schedule at Talking Stick Resort Arena is highlighted by visits from the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on New Year’s Eve and Feb. 8. Phoenix will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24 and March 2. Other marquee home games include visits from the Boston Celtics (Nov. 8), Houston Rockets (Feb. 4), Oklahoma City Thunder (Nov. 17 and Dec. 28), New York Knicks (March 6), Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 2), San Antonio Spurs (Oct. 31 and Nov. 14) and Toronto Raptors (Nov. 2).

Of the Suns’ 41 home games, 15 will be played on Friday or Saturday with eight Friday night home games and seven Saturday night home contests. Phoenix’s home schedule includes a season-long seven-game home stand from Dec. 28 to Jan. 8, where they will host the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings. The Suns open the season with seven of their first 11 games in the Valley and conclude the season with five of their final seven games at home with their home finale coming against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 5.

Phoenix will play 12 back-to-back sets this season, two of which will be two home games on consecutive days (Dec. 28-29, March 1-2). The Suns’ 12 games having played the previous day marks the fewest games on zero days rest in team history (14 in 2015-16 and 2016-17).

FOX Sports Arizona remains the exclusive local television home of the Suns, continuing a long-standing partnership that began with the 2003-04 season. The “Voice of the Suns” Al McCoy will call his 47th season of Suns’ action on the team’s flagship radio home, 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, and KSUN 1400AM will once again carry the Spanish-language radio broadcast. Phoenix is scheduled to appear on ESPN twice and once on TNT. A full television and radio broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

As an exclusive benefit of being part of the Suns Family, SixthMan Members will have the first opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets. Fans can download the Official Suns Mobile App and create an account to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Aug. 14 starting at noon. Follow the Suns on Twitter (@Suns), Instagram (@Suns), Facebook (Facebook.com/Suns) and SnapChat (PhoenixSuns) or sign up for the “In the Post” newsletter at Suns.com for a chance to purchase before tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at noon. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Suns.com or calling 602-379-SUNS.

Click here to view full schedule!