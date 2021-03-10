PHOENIX SUNS CELEBRATE DOS EQUIS CHICANO NIGHT

The Valley’s original professional sports team, the Phoenix Suns, have a rich history with the Hispanic community and its culture.

This Saturday when the Suns take on the Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns Arena, the team will host Dos Equis Chicano Night, celebrating the vibrant Mexican-American cultura.

The night’s festivities tip off before stepping foot inside the newly transformed Phoenix Suns Arena. Dotted throughout the outdoor plaza will be a variety of classic cars and lowriders. Fans can snap photos and show off their Suns passion to be shown on the brand-new center hung scoreboard.

The Suns’ own in-arena host, Alicia-Monique Blanco, will perform the national anthem, and local Chicano artist MC Magic will treat fans to a digital halftime performance.

Suns Executive Chef Michael Dei Maggi will be cooking up Sonoran Dogs and elotes, a pair of classic Chicano street foods for fans to indulge in while catching all the action on the hardwood.







Tickets for Saturday’s Dos Equis Chicano Night are still available in limited supply and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/Tickets. Take advantage of the best ticketing offers and benefits by becoming a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member at Suns.com/SixthMan and be sure to visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.