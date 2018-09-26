Devin Booker: Leading Through Injury

While many players would take it easy while recovering from an injury, Devin Booker is looking at his situation as a chance to grow as a leader off the court while taking on the role as the face of the Phoenix Suns franchise.

“It’s part of every sport. You go through injuries and you have to deal with them. I think technology is so far advanced now to where people come back stronger,” Booker said. “I look at it as a glass half full, not half empty.”

Booker underwent surgery a few weeks ago, but has not let the brace on his hand hold him back from improving his own game while also helping his team.

“I think it’s part of that leadership role,” Booker said. “I can go in there and watch one player the whole time and see what he’s doing. I can go in there and watch the team’s defense and see what they’re doing and have my input on it.”

While being sidelined is not what he would have imagined this close to the season, he feels that he can benefit from the different perspective in the long run.

“If you’re out there on the court you get caught up in competing and winning,” Booker said. “You can’t really pay attention to everything that’s going on. Being on the sidelines, seeing it from a different angle, I think has been a big help for me.”

However, this has not kept Booker off the basketball court completely. He has been seen at training camp running left-handed drills while working on his ball handling, passing and shooting.

“I always messed around a little bit growing up, just shooting with my left hand, but now I’m actually getting real work in with my left hand,” Booker said. “I think it’s going to be a big help.”

Whether it’s helping from the sidelines or practicing using his less dominant hand, Booker is continuing to impact his team in any way he can. As for his timetable to return, Booker has one goal in mind.

“The plan is to be ready for game one,” Booker said.

While his status for the season-opener may be in question, the excitement around the Suns first game continues to grow with the team’s revamped roster. The Suns will open up the new year against the Dallas Mavericks on October 17th for the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off. Be sure to get your tickets here!