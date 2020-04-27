Phoenix Suns & Carl’s Jr. Team Up to Feed Those in Need Across The Valley

In basketball, it’s important to have trustworthy teammates that you can rely on when the going gets tough. The same can be said for life, especially during these challenging times we’re collectively experiencing today.

The Phoenix Suns and Carl’s Jr., one of the organization’s most dependable partners, have teamed up to provide 2,000 meals to those in need throughout the Valley. Carl’s Jr. has enhanced the team’s recent community efforts in response to COVID-19, such as Kelly Oubre Jr.’s basketball delivery to local elementary and middle school students in Phoenix earlier this month, by supplying meals for kids and families that could use an assist during these tough times.

The Suns and Carl’s Jr. recently stepped up to provide meals for local youth and staff at five different branches of the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, which has remained a reliable resource for nearly 700 local kids every day during this pandemic.

“Thank you, Phoenix Suns, for giving our Club kids the best day,” said Marcia Mintz, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Valley. “You came through with your partners, Carl’s Jr., delivering thousands of burgers to our kids, who were also able to take some home for their families. It brought a huge smile to their face, and we really appreciate your partnership and support.”

Most recently, the Suns and Carl’s Jr. surprised their neighbors at 1st Street & Jefferson last week as The Gorilla surprised staff at the Fry’s Food Store in downtown Phoenix with a lunchtime burger delivery to demonstrate our appreciation for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

“I want to take a moment and thank our amazing team members for their efforts the last several weeks in supporting our local communities, and specifically, how we’ve partnered with the Phoenix Suns,” said Warren Forsythe, President & CFO of Starcorp, LLC. “Together, we donated 300 of our Star Pals meals to a local school, 1,500 free hamburgers to five different Boys & Girls Clubs across the Phoenix area, and 50 of our amazing Famous Star burgers along with over 100 free burger cards to the frontline employees at Fry’s grocery in downtown Phoenix.”

Forsythe added that the burger donation to Fry’s Food Stores frontline employees represents a special display of appreciation from the frontline employees at Carl’s Jr.

“Fry’s Food Stores appreciates the Suns and Carl’s Jr. for recognizing our associates who are working tirelessly to keep our stores clean and stocked,” said Chris Berryman, downtown Phoenix store manager. “It was a kind gesture and my team was excited to receive the unexpected lunch.”

Grocery stores rank among the most essential businesses in our society, and Fry’s Food Stores has gone above and beyond to keep shelves stocked while ensuring the safety of customers and associates alike since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic here in the Valley last month.

Fry’s Food Stores is limiting the number of customers permitted in the building at any given time and has also installed special signage and equipment, including protective glass barriers and floor markers at check lanes, that encourage shoppers to practice proper physical distancing. Additionally, all stores are offering dedicated business hours for customers age 60 and older and implemented enhanced disinfecting protocols that include cleaning frequently used areas, equipment and high-touch surfaces.

Fans are encouraged to check out Suns.com/Community2020, the team’s new digital platform to keep our global NBA community connected as we navigate the current climate together, to learn more about how the Suns and our partners are continuing to serve the Valley community.