Tsunami Papi Makes A Splash in The Valley

Kelly Oubre Jr. Donated 750 Basketballs to Valley Students and Invites Fans to Participate in the #BeGreatIsolateChallenge for the Chance to Win Signed Memorabilia, Suns Swag and More

As we collectively continue to practice social distancing and take the appropriate health precautions to fight the coronavirus, we recognize that this difficult time can be physically and mentally taxing for all of us.

This pandemic has derailed any sense of normalcy and hinders the ability to go about our respective routines. With that said, countless members of the NBA family – including those here in the Valley – have stepped up to support their communities in myriad ways, such as supplies donations, monetary contributions, acts of kindness and more.

It has been truly impressive to see the wave of NBA players and personalities rising to the occasion to support those in need during this incredibly challenging time.

While support for those directly impacted by the coronavirus is paramount, one of the most creative and helpful initiatives developed by the NBA during the hiatus can actually benefit the fortunate group of us, especially youngsters, who are healthy at home.

As part of the NBA Together campaign, a number of players have participated in the “Jr. NBA at Home” content series that showcases basketball drills that can be completed in the comfort of your own home, along with physical fitness tips to stay in shape without the option to participate traditional exercise activities.

Who better to take advice from than some of the greatest athletes in the world?

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. wanted to make sure that kids across the Valley are staying active during their break from school, so this week the fifth-year pro donated 750 basketballs to local elementary and middle school students with an assist from Phoenix Suns Charities and Phoenix Elementary School District #1.

The basketballs were distributed to students and families at more than half a dozen Phoenix schools as part of their free breakfast and lunch program.

In addition to providing basketballs for Valley kids, Oubre Jr. also posted a video on his Instagram introducing the #BeGreatIsolateChallenge which calls for participants to complete a combination of exercises and basketball moves in an isolated setting in an effort to stay fit while keeping your distance from others.

Hoops enthusiasts throughout the Valley are encouraged to complete the #BeGreatIsolateChallenge and post a video to their personal social media for the chance to win exclusive prizes, including autographed Suns jerseys, basketballs, photos and more.







Fans are also encouraged to check out Suns.com/Community2020, the team’s new digital platform to keep our global NBA community connected as we navigate the current climate together to learn additional at-home basketball drills from Suns players Élie Okobo and Cam Johnson.