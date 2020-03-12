Toronto Raptors Statement On Suspension Of The NBA Season

The safety of our players, staff, fans and the media who cover our team is paramount. While we are disappointed the NBA season has been suspended because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we completely support the league’s decision.

The Toronto Raptors played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday night, and as is usual during an NBA game, the players were in close physical contact. On Wednesday evening, testing revealed that a Jazz player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors traveling party have been tested for the virus. We await those results. Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days, which means minimizing contact in accordance with public health guidelines. Our team doctors remain in communication with infection control specialists and public health authorities, and we will continue to abide by their advice.

Since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning, team members have made two public appearances. According to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up. People who attended these events should continue to monitor their health, practice social distancing and hand washing, and contact a health professional should they develop symptoms.

The Raptors are very grateful to our community of fans, friends, and family for their support through this season, and for their understanding as we face this unprecedented situation together.