Team Toronto Fund Created - Maple Leafs, Raptors, Blue Jays, TFC and Argonauts Team Together To Create Special Assistance Fund For Event Staff

As COVID-19 has brought unforeseen challenges to the Toronto sports landscape and entire GTA community, Team Presidents Bill Manning of TFC and the Argonauts, Brendan Shanahan of the Maple Leafs, Masai Ujiri of the Raptors and Mark Shapiro of the Blue Jays have teamed up and are personally contributing and leading the charge for their teams to create a special assistance fund to further assist arena/stadium and support staff for their respective organizations should they be in need of extra financial assistance during this very difficult time.

The Team Toronto Fund will see team management, coaches and players from all five teams contribute to the fund to provide additional aid to the many workers that support them each and every day and night.

“For me, the definition of teammate was never limited to the people who wear our jersey or who work for the Raptors. We showed that last spring in good times. Now we’re coming together to get through these unprecedented times,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “Being a good teammate means looking out for our neighbours, friends and the people we work with. Through this fund, we all pledge to be good teammates to our arena, stadium and support staff. We want to be here for them, the way they are always here for us.”