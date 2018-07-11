Round-Robin Complete At LVSL

Round-robin complete

The Raptors dropped a 92-82 decision to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. The loss moves the Raptors to 0-3 in the round-robin portion of Las Vegas Summer League, with tournament play starting on Wednesday.

Anunoby attack

Despite the loss, it was the best individual game OG Anunoby has had since arriving in Las Vegas. Anunoby played 27 minutes, scoring a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds and two blocked shots. He shot 6-for-14 from the floor and 4-for-10 from the free throw line.



OG Progress » 19P - 6R - 2B pic.twitter.com/z5imPaGiIS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 10, 2018



Points on the board

Malachi Richardson also had a strong offensive game on Monday, scoring 17 points on 5-for-12 field goals in a team-high 28 minutes against the Thunder. He added three rebounds and a steal while making 4-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc. While Richardson and Anunoby starred for the starters, Giddy Potts had an impact off the bench, scoring 15 points in 15 minutes, shooting 5-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-8 from three.

Miller injured

Malcolm Miller suffered an unfortunate fall in Monday’s game, crashing to the floor hard in the third quarter. He left the game immediately, and the team announced after the game that he had a dislocated right shoulder. Miller will be out for the reminder of Summer League. This is an especially unfortunate blow for Miller, a restricted free agent, who also missed last year’s summer session in Vegas after suffering an ankle sprain.

Tierney x Akil wrap up

Matt Tierney and Akil Augustine wrapped up Monday’s game action and went over the round-robin results ahead of Thursday’s Summer League tournament:

WOJ (video) BOMB



...And a recap of today's matchup with OKC. pic.twitter.com/VT9ekA7JB3 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 10, 2018

Powell present

Add Norman Powell to the list of Raptors veteran players who are in Las Vegas, showing their support for the Summer League roster. Powell spoke with Akil Augustine on Monday, sharing that he has been training in Vegas full-time since the offseason began. Powell also spoke about Nick Nurse taking over as head coach, saying that the two have talked a lot about his role this upcoming season.

When Powell wasn’t doing his own interviews, he was interrupting Fred VanVleet’s radio interviews:

Wyd, @normanpowell4 A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Jul 9, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

And when media obligations were through, the duo sat courtside to take in the game action on Monday:

P.Skills Summer

Pascal Siakam’s bestie Jakob Poeltl might not be present in Vegas this year, but that hasn’t stopped Siakam from giving a behind-the-scenes look at what goes down in the gym during these summer sessions:

Jinx ft @delonwright #SkillsSummer18 E2 A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Jul 10, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

They said it

“I just want to keep getting better. I think each game I can be better. I can make a couple more shots, get a couple of more stops on the defensive end, get a couple more rebounds. That’s my main focus.”

- Malachi Richardson on how he’s approaching his time in Vegas

“With Malachi, his ability to shoot the ball is incredible. We need to really find a way to get that into our offensive more. Him starting and getting looks will hopefully come more attempts. [More attempts for him] is what we want, what we’ve asked him. Shoot more threes, you’re going make more threes. The biggest thing with him is defence, as with the rest of our team. Get back in transition, stop your guy first, and then shoot on the other end”

- Assistant coach Jama Mahlalela on Malachi Richardson

“It’s been great so far. The Raptors organization is so hands on from the top to the bottom. They really focus on player development. It’s been a lot of hands on, working with me every day, and I'm definitely appreciative of that. I want to just keep working and keep getting better.”

- Malachi Richardson on his first summer league experience as a member of the Raptors organization

“Great summer league for OG. I think people look at it and look at stats and all these things and we can’t get caught up in that. His growth and his leaning has been tremendous. We’ve put him in new positions, we’ve given him the ball in different places he’s never had the ball in before, and he’s learning what to do with it. For us that’s a huge success. His growth has been tremendous in summer league.”

- Jama Mahlalela on how OG Anunoby has fared though the first three games in Vegas

“I’ve been focusing on a lot of things. Consistency with my shot, my ball-handling, and just really studying the game, studying myself, studying where I can improve. Studying how I can get better, the details of my game and other guy’s games as well.”

- Norman Powell on his offseason training

Up next

The Raptors will face the Denver Nuggets at 10 P.M. ET on Wednesday night at Cox Pavilion in the opening round of the single-elimination tournament at NBA Summer League 2018.