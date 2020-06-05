A Statement From The Toronto Raptors

A roadmap for our return to NBA basketball is welcome news for our team, our fans, and our community. As we plan to safely and effectively resume the game we love, we do so as an organization that is unwavering in our commitment to carrying through on the conversations we’ve had in the past week about racism, inequality, and justice. We recognize that sports has the ability to inspire, to unify, and to effect change. Those are our goals, both on and off the court.