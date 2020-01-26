Team statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

The statement below was issued on behalf of the Toronto Raptors organization.

"It was just last night that we paused to remember some of the many great moments Kobe provided to basketball fans all over the world. We marveled at his passion for our game and at his tremendous skills - some of which he memorably unleashed against our team. Today, we are thinking of Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and of his teammates, his friends, and most especially his loved ones. Along with our NBA family, we are united in grief and deeply saddened at the loss of one of the greatest players in our sport, who was taken far too soon. We send our condolences to the Lakers, and especially to his wife Vanessa and to his daughters, who will forever miss their father and sister."