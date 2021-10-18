Roster Set For Opening Night

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday their roster for Wednesday’s regular season opener against the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m. (TSN / Sportsnet 590 The FAN). Toronto returns eight players that finished last season with the team.

The Raptors played the entire 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida and have not hosted a regular season game in Toronto since Feb. 28, 2020 vs. Charlotte. Only four players — OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet — remain from the team that played the Hornets that night.

The upcoming campaign marks the Raptors’ 27th season in the NBA. This is the 10th straight season and the 21st time in team history the Toronto has started the regular season at home. The Raptors sport a 16-10 record in season openers, including 13-7 at home. Wednesday will mark the third time Toronto has opened the season against the Wizards. The two clubs faced off to start the 2002-03 (W 74-68) and 2006-06 (L 99-96) campaigns.