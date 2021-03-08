Raptors To Welcome Limited Number Of Fans Back To Games Beginning March 19

Vinik Sports Group and the Toronto Raptors announced Thursday that it will welcome a limited number of fans, with a capacity of 3,500, back to AMALIE Arena for games starting on March 19 when the Raptors face the Utah Jazz. Tickets for the 18 remaining Raptors games at AMALIE Arena will go on sale to the general public on March 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster following pre-sale opportunities for Raptors and Tampa Bay Lightning members on March 10.

The health and safety of fans, staff and the teams were prioritized in the process with local healthcare and government officials to determine the protocols for welcoming guests back to AMALIE Arena. In December, Vinik Sports Group announced its ‘Play it Safe’ campaign, providing a roadmap to ensure the safety of guests and those around them.

Upon entering AMALIE Arena via mobile ticketing, fans will notice increased measures to promote physical distancing, including entry points, concessions and restrooms. Concession and retail stands will be cashless and contactless and hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the facility for use. Arena staff will increase frequency of cleaning and sanitation in all areas being used with an emphasis on commonly used surfaces such as seats, handrails and bathrooms. Signage and physical distancing measures have been added to assure six-foot separation between patrons. Ultra-violet disinfectant lights have been installed at various locations including escalator handrails and the number of people allowed on elevators at one time will also be limited. Masks will be required throughout the arena concourses and seating areas when not eating or drinking.