Raptors Sign Terence Davis

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed guard Terence Davis. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davis, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 24.3 minutes in 121 career games (82 starts) during four seasons at Ole Miss (2015-19). He shot .445 (549-1,234) from the floor, including .339 (176-519) from three-point territory. Davis left the Rebels ranked seventh in school history in three-point field goals (176), 10th in steals (140) and 12th in points scored (1,512).

A native of Southaven, Mississippi, Davis was selected Second Team All-SEC as a senior, averaging 15.2 points (10th in SEC), 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 31.0 minutes in 33 games (32 starts). He shot .444 (179-403) from the floor and .371 (65-175) from beyond the arc. Davis scored in double figures 26 times, including nine games with 20 or more points. He scored a season-high 30 points Nov. 16 at Butler.

Davis was named to the SEC Men's Basketball Community Service Team as both a senior and junior for his active involved in the Oxford community.