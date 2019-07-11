Raptors Sign Stanley Johnson

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Johnson, 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, split last season between Detroit and New Orleans, averaging 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 18.3 minutes in 66 games (seven starts). He scored in double figures 17 times, including four 20-point performances. Johnson recorded a season-high 22 points Nov. 9 at Atlanta and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds Oct. 31 at Brooklyn. He was acquired by the Pelicans from the Pistons on Feb. 7 as part of a three-team trade involving the Milwaukee Bucks.

A native of Los Angeles, California, Johnson is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 21.6 minutes in 285 career games (64 starts) with Detroit and New Orleans. He was picked eighth overall by the Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Johnson was named First Team All-Pac-12 and selected to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in his lone season at Arizona (2014-15). He averaged a team-high 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 28.4 minutes in 38 games (37 starts) and helped the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.