Raptors Sign GM Bobby Webster to Multi-Year Extension

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed general manager Bobby Webster to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Webster, 36, a native of Hawaii, was named Raptors general manager in June 2017. He was one of the main architects of the 2019 NBA Championship team and has been part of a leadership team whose rosters have earned six Atlantic Division titles.

“I think everyone knows what Bobby brings to our organization: intelligence, poise, and creativity,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. “I’m very pleased that our team will continue to benefit from his many skills for seasons to come.”

“It’s great to be able to continue the work of building the next Raptor championship team – a goal which is part of our organizational DNA,” Webster said. “I’m grateful to Larry

Tanenbaum, MLSE ownership and leadership, our great players and staff, and the people of Toronto for making this my home for the past years, and for the future.”

Webster has also held the title of assistant general manager and vice president, basketball management and strategy. He joined the Raptors after working for the NBA league office in New York the previous seven seasons.

Webster lives in Toronto with his wife, Lauren, and their two children.