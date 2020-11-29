Raptors Sign Bembry

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed free agent forward DeAndre’ Bembry. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bembry, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 21.3 minutes in 43 games (four starts) with Atlanta last season. He shot .456 (104-228) from the field, scored in double figures five times and recorded two double-doubles. Bembry set career highs with 22 points Nov. 22 at Detroit and eight assists Oct. 31 vs. Miami.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bembry owns career averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 19.4 minutes in 189 games (23 starts) with the Hawks (2016-20). He was picked 21st overall by Atlanta in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Prior to the NBA, Bembry was a three-year captain at Saint Joseph’s (2013-16) where he averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 36.1 minutes in 101 career games and was named the Atlantic-10 Player of the Year as a junior.