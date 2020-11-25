Raptors Sign Baynes

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday they have signed free agent centre Aron Baynes to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Baynes, 6-foot-10, 260 pounds, averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.2 minutes in 42 games (28 starts) with Phoenix last season. He shot .480 (183-381) from the floor, a career-best .351 (59-168) from three-point range and .747 (56-75) at the free throw line. Baynes scored 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 37 points (12-23 FG, 9-14 3PT, 4-4 FT) March 6 vs. Portland, and posted three double-doubles.

In 469 NBA games (137 starts) with San Antonio (2012-15), Detroit (2015-17), Boston (2017-19) and Phoenix (2019-20), Baynes owns career averages of 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 15.8 minutes. He is shooting .495 (1109-2239) from the field and .327 (84-257) from beyond the arc. Baynes has made 80 threes over the last two seasons after making just four in his first six NBA seasons combined.

A native of Gisborne, New Zealand, Baynes won the 2014 NBA championship with San Antonio. He is averaging 3.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 13.2 minutes in 54 career playoff outings (18 starts).

On the international stage, Baynes has represented Australia on multiple occasions, including the Olympics twice (2012, 2016) and FIBA World Cup three times (2010, 2014, 2019).

Baynes played four collegiate seasons at Washington State (2005-09), helping the Cougars make consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Prior to signing as a free agent with the Spurs in 2013, he played professionally overseas in Slovenia (2012-13), Greece (2011-12), Germany (2010-11) and Lithuania (2009-10).