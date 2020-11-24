Raptors Re-Sign VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have re-signed free agent guard Fred VanVleet to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“In the last four years, we’ve seen Fred move from leader of Raptors 905, to leader of the Bench Mob to a leader of a championship team. The constant has been his leadership, no matter his role,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “We look forward to the coming years with Fred as one of the voices and hearts of our team. We bet on Fred.”

VanVleet, 6-foot, 195 pounds, averaged career highs of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 35.7 minutes in 54 games (all starts) last season. He shot .413 (319-773) from the floor, .390 (146-374) from three-point range and a career-best .848 (168-198) at the free throw line. VanVleet scored 20 or more points in 22 games, including a career-high 36 points Aug. 3 at Miami, and recorded eight double-doubles. In the postseason, he helped the Raptors reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals, averaging team highs of 19.6 points, 6.9 assists and 39.1 minutes in 11 contests.

“For me, ‘Bet on Yourself’ isn’t just a motto on a shirt. It really is at the centre of who I am and how I decide to live and to work,” VanVleet said. “I’m really happy to be staying in Toronto with my Raptors family, and to be able to continue with this great organization and to work towards our goal of our next championship.”

A native of Rockford, Illinois, VanVleet was a finalist for the 2018 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. He has appeared in 231 regular-season games (82 starts) during four seasons with Toronto (2016-20), averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 assists and 23.8 minutes. VanVleet helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2019 and owns averages of 9.6 points, 3.2 assists and 24.3 minutes in 48 career playoff appearances (12 starts).

VanVleet joined the Raptors as an undrafted free agent in 2016 following a four-year collegiate career at Wichita State (2012-16).