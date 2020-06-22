Raptors To Prepare For Resumption Of NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that they will prepare for a resumption to the 2019-20 NBA season in Fort Myers, Florida.

Select players and staff will depart from Toronto today. The Raptors will remain in the Fort Myers area until entering the NBA Campus at Disney, near Orlando, in early July for the remainder of the season.

In keeping with NBA and team safety protocols, there will be no group workouts during this phase of return to play, and strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled, and healthy way.

Group workouts will only begin once teams have reported to the NBA Campus at Disney.

There will be no in-person media availabilities during this time, and access