Raptors Announce NBA Summer League Roster

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday their 15-man roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas. Raptors video coordinator Jon Goodwillie will serve as the team’s head coach for the tournament.

NBA Summer League will feature 32 teams for the first time, all 30 NBA clubs and two national teams from China and Croatia. All 32 teams will play four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven.

This year marks Toronto’s 12th appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2006, 2008-10, 2012-19). The Raptors finished NBA Summer League 2018 with a 2-4 record and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. Toronto holds an overall mark of 29-27 (.518) at the event.

The Raptors open the preliminary round Saturday, July 6 vs. Golden State at Thomas & Mack Center (9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET).