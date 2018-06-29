Raptors Announce NBA Summer League 2018 Roster

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday their 15-man roster for NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will serve as the team’s head coach for the tournament.

With all 30 NBA teams participating for the first time, NBA Summer League 2018 will expand to 12 days (July 6-17) and 82 games. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the championship game on Tuesday, July 17. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

This year marks Toronto’s 11th appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2006, 2008-10, 2012-18). The Raptors finished NBA Summer League 2017 with a 3-2 record after reaching the second round of the tournament. Toronto holds an overall mark of 27-23 (.540) at the event.

The Raptors open the preliminary round Friday, July 6 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at Thomas & Mack Center (12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET).