Raptors Announce Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced their broadcast schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season on Friday. TSN will broadcast 19 games, while Sportsnet will carry 18 contests.

TSN has the season opener Wednesday, Dec. 23 when the Raptors host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at Amalie Arena. Additional key contests on TSN include two meetings with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 27 and Feb. 18, and a matchup with the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Jan. 22.

Sportsnet will open its coverage with the Raptors’ road debut against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Dec. 26. The network will open its broadcast schedule with six consecutive telecasts Dec. 26 – Jan. 6. Sportsnet’s slate also includes the first meeting with the Boston Celtics on Jan. 4 and the Raptors’ lone visit to San Francisco to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 10.

For the 16th straight season, all 82 Raptors telecasts will be produced by NBA TV Canada. Veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin will call all the action for a 13th season. Jack “The Coach” Armstrong will lend his expertise as the analyst on TSN telecasts with former NBA first-round draft pick Leo Rautins handling colour commentary on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN 1050 Toronto will again be the radio home for Raptors broadcasts. Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play role for games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Paul Jones serving as the analyst. For games on TSN 1050 Toronto, Jones will serve as the play-by-play voice with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties.