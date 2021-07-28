Raptors Announce 2021 NBA Summer League Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday their schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams, each playing five games. After each team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Toronto will open play Sunday, Aug. 8 against the New York Knicks at Thomas & Mack Center (1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET). The Raptors will also face Golden State (Aug. 11), Houston (Aug. 12) and Charlotte (Aug. 14). Toronto’s roster and coaching staff for summer league will be announced at a later date.

This year marks the Raptors’ 13th appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2006, 2008-10, 2012-19). Toronto finished NBA Summer League 2019 with a 2-3 record and holds an overall mark of 31-30 (.508) at the event.