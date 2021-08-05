Raptors Announce 2021 NBA Summer League Roster

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday their 15-man roster for NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas. Current Raptors Malachi Flynn, Freddie Gillespie and Yuta Watanabe, along with 2021 draft picks Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton and David Johnson headline this year’s squad. Raptors 905 head coach Patrick Mutombo will serve as the team’s head coach for the tournament.

Toronto will open play Sunday, Aug. 8 against the New York Knicks at Thomas & Mack Center (1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET).