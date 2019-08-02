Raptors Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday a four-game preseason schedule, featuring one contest at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Oct. 13.

After training camp, the team will depart for Tokyo, Japan, where they will face the Houston Rockets in the NBA Japan Games 2019 Presented by Rakuten. The games will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 10 at Saitama Super Arena, and will be the league’s 13th and 14th games in Japan.

Toronto’s preseason schedule also includes a road game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Oct. 18 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Head coach Nick Nurse and his team will hold training camp Sept. 29 – Oct. 3 at Laval University in Quebec City. This is the first time the Raptors have held their annual training camp in the province of Quebec. All practice sessions are closed to the public. A specific schedule with times and media availability will be released at a later date.