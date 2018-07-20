Raptors Sign Brown and Boucher

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have signed guard Lorenzo Brown and forward Chris Boucher (boo-SHAY). Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Brown, 6-foot-5, 189 pounds, signed a two-way contract with the Raptors last July. He was named the 2017-18 NBA G League Most Valuable Player, averaging team highs of 18.8 points, 8.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 33.2 minutes in 32 games (all starts) for Raptors 905. He also played in 14 games with the Raptors, averaging 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 9.9 minutes.

A native of Roswell, Georgia, Brown is averaging 3.1 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 12.6 minutes in 77 career NBA games with Philadelphia (2013-14), Minnesota (2014-15), Phoenix (2015-16) and Toronto. He was selected 52nd overall by the Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Brown played three seasons at North Carolina State (2010-13) and was named Second Team All-ACC his junior year.

Boucher, 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, recently participated with the Raptors’ entry in NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 20.8 minutes in four games. He shot .500 (15-for-30) from the field and .364 (4-11) from three-point range.

Boucher spent last season with the Golden State Warriors after signing a two-way contract with the club. He appeared in one game with the Warriors and averaged 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 22.2 minutes in 20 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors, their NBA G League affiliate.

Boucher, who grew up in Montreal, Quebec, played collegiately at Oregon (2015-2017) and was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and was a Pac-12 All-Conference Honourable Mention as both a junior and senior.