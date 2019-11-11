Siakam Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 4-10. Siakam earns the honour for the second time in his career and becomes the sixth player in franchise history win the award multiple times joining DeMar DeRozan (10 times), Vince Carter (7), Chris Bosh (7), Kyle Lowry (4) and Kawhi Leonard (2X).

Siakam averaged a team-high 30.3 points and 11.3 rebounds as the Raptors finished the week with a perfect 3-0 record. He also shot .515 (34-for-66) from the field, .286 (6-for-21) from three-point range and .810 (17-for-21) at the free throw line. Siakam began the week by posting 23 points and 13 rebounds Nov. 6 vs. Sacramento, helping the Raptors improve to an Eastern conference-best 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena. He then tied his career-high with 44 points Nov. 8 at New Orleans, marking the second time he has recorded a 40-point game and the first time on the road. Siakam finished the week by leading the Raptors with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 113-104 comeback victory Nov. 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers, snapping the Lakers’ seven game winning streak.

A native of Cameroon, Siakam was selected 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft following two seasons at New Mexico State. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player during the 2018-19 campaign and the MVP of the 2017 NBA G League Finals.