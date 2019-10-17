Raptors Sign Morgan

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed guard Matt Morgan. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Morgan, 6-foot-2, 174 pounds, averaged 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 32.5 minutes in 114 games (112 starts) during four seasons at Cornell University (2015-19). He shot .470 (743-1580) from the field, including .377 (334-885) from three-point range. Morgan graduated as Cornell’s all-time leading scorer (2,333) and was named first-team All-Ivy League as both a junior and senior.

A native of Concord, North Carolina, Morgan was a member of the Raptors’ team at NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, averaging 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 13.8 minutes in four appearances.

The Raptors’ roster currently stands at the maximum of 20 players after the team waived forward Sagaba Konate (SAG-uh-bah kuh-NOT-ay) yesterday.