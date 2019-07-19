Raptors Sign Matt Thomas

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have signed guard Matt Thomas. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thomas, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, spent the last two seasons playing in Spain. He averaged 12.0 points, 1.6 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 20.7 minutes in 52 games (all competitions) with Valencia Basket (Spain-Liga Endesa) last season. Thomas shot .514 (218-424) from the field, including .481 (116-241) from three-point range, and helped Valencia Basket capture the 2019 EuroCup title.

In 2017-18, Thomas posted averages of 15.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 26.5 minutes in 30 contests with Rio Natura Monbus Obradoiro CAB (Spain-Liga Endesa).

A native of Decatur, Illinois, Thomas played four collegiate seasons at Iowa State (2013-17). He averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 25.4 points in 138 career games with the Cyclones and was an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention his final two seasons.