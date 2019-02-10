Raptors Sign Chris Boucher To NBA Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed forward Chris Boucher to a standard NBA contract. Boucher signed a two-way player contract with the club Oct. 12, 2018. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boucher, 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, is averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.6 minutes in 16 games with the Raptors this season. He scored a career-high nine points in nine minutes of action Dec. 28 at Orlando.

In 23 games with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, Boucher is posting averages of 27.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 33.5 minutes. He has scored 30 or more points nine times, including a 47-point performance Dec. 12 vs. Oklahoma City, and recorded 14 double-doubles. Boucher averaged 29.6 points and 12.1 rebounds in nine games in November and was named G League Player of the Month.

A product of Oregon in his second season, Boucher spent 2017-18 with the Golden State Warriors as a two-way player. He appeared in one game with the Warriors and averaged 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 22.2 minutes in 20 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors, their NBA G League affiliate.