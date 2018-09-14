Raptors Sign Adel and Collinsworth

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have signed forwards Deng Adel and Kyle Collinsworth. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Adel, 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, played three seasons at Louisville (2015-18), averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 89 career games (71 starts). He posted collegiate highs his junior year (2017-18), averaging 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.

Collinsworth, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32 games with the Dallas Mavericks last season. He also appeared in 20 games for the Texas Legends in the NBA G League, averaging 11.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

A native of Provo, Utah, Collinsworth played four collegiate seasons at Brigham Young (2010-2016) where he averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 140 career games. He was named WCC Player of the Year in 2016 and owns the NCAA single-season (six) and career (12) triple double record.