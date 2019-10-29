Raptors Promote Alex McKechnie

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have promoted Alex McKechnie to Vice President, Player Health and Performance and signed him to a contract extension. McKechnie joined the Raptors in 2011 to oversees all athletic training, rehabilitation and strength and conditioning for the franchise. He has been part of six NBA championship winning teams and is regarded as an industry leader in core training and movement integration. Prior to coming to Toronto, McKechnie worked for 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including eight as the athletic performance coordinator.

A native of Glasgow, Scotland, McKechnie graduated from the Leeds School of Physiotherapy and came to Canada in 1974 to be the head physiotherapist to the Varsity Athletic Program at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. He also served as physiotherapist for the Vancouver Whitecaps of the North American Soccer League (1974-82) and the 1976 Canadian Olympic Soccer Team. McKechnie was a consultant for the Vancouver Canucks (1980-2000) and the Canadian Senior Men’s National Soccer Team in 2000 that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He was inducted into the British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and is a member of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists and Canadian Physiotherapy Association.