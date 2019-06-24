Raptors Pick Hernandez in Second Round of 2019 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors selected Miami forward Dewan Hernandez (deh-WAN Hernandez) with the 59th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hernandez, 6-foot-11, 235 pounds, averaged 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 21.6 minutes in 64 career games (47 starts) during two seasons with the Hurricanes (2016-18). He shot .560 (224-400) from the field.

A native of Miami, Florida, Hernandez posted averages of 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds (14th in ACC), 1.0 blocks and 25.8 minutes in 32 starts as a sophomore. He scored in double figures 20 times, with five double-doubles.