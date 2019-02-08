Raptors Acquire Gasol From Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have acquired centre Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for centre Jonas Valanciunas, guard Delon Wright, forward C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

“Marc brings significant playoff experience to our team, which along with his savviness and leadership skills really helps position us for our ultimate post-season goal,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “We look forward to welcoming Marc to our city and team.”

Gasol, 7-foot-1, 255 pounds, is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, a career-high 4.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 33.7 minutes in 53 games this season. He is shooting .444 (303-683) from the field, .344 (76-221) from three-point range and .756 (152-201) at the free throw line. Gasol has scored 20 or more points 13 times and posted 18 double-doubles.

Gasol owns career averages of 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 33.7 minutes in 769 career games (762 starts) during 11 seasons with Memphis. He is the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in points (11,684), rebounds (5,942), blocks (1,135) and wins (407). In the postseason, Gasol averages 17.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 39.7 minutes in 59 contests. He was selected in the second-round (48th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2007 NBA Draft and acquired by the Grizzlies in February 2008.

A native of Barcelona, Spain, Gasol has been selected to the NBA All-Star Game three times (2012, 2015, 2017) and was named the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He earned First Team All-NBA honours in 2014-15 and named Second Team All-NBA in 2012-13.

Gasol also has a highly-decorated international career as a member of the Spanish National Team, where he has played for Raptors assistant coach Sergio Scariolo. Gasol has helped the country earn seven medals on the international stage since joining the team in 2006, including silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.