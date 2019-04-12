OG Anunoby Injury Update

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday that forward OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The successful surgery was performed in Toronto on Thursday evening at Mount Sinai Hospital. There is no timeline for Anunoby’s return and his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.